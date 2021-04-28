DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.75. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 4,453 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
