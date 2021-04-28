DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.75. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 4,453 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

