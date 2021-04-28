Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

