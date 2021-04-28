DuckDaoDime 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $890,944.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $52.30 or 0.00095534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 16% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and $890,944.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.