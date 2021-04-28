DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $58.70 million and $1.27 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $56.65 or 0.00104014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

