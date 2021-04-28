Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

