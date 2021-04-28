Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 3,254,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,342. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

