Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 2,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $485.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

