Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter.

DPM stock opened at C$9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

DPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

