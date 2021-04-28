Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Dundee Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

