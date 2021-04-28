DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Monday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock has a market cap of £271.98 million and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.23.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

