DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of DWF opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Monday. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock has a market cap of £271.98 million and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.23.
DWF Group Company Profile
