DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.