DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.