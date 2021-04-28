Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.99

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 7421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $601.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 over the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 233.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

