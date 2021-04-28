E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

E.On stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

