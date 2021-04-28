Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

EBMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,266. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

