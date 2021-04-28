Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

