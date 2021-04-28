Eagle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 80.8% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.72. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

