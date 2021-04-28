Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. 14,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

