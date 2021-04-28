Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 6,174 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.37. 571,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day moving average is $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

