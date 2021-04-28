Eagle Health Investments LP Acquires 313,067 Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) by 1,159.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,067 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 1.89% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFHT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $19,500,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFHT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,202. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

