Eagle Health Investments LP Buys 284,950 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 408.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.51% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

