Eagle Health Investments LP Buys 89,794 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 6.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Natera worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,579,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $1,710,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.89. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,559. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

