Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,689 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 7.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. 154,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

