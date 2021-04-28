Eagle Health Investments LP Has $19.01 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.