Eagle Health Investments LP Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,647. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 887,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,202,035. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

