Eagle Health Investments LP Increases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,125 shares during the quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.21% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.