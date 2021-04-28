Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 12,125 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Axonics Modulation Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.47% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,833 shares of company stock worth $11,503,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,452. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

