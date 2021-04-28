Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 13,759 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 7.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.09. 8,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,510. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.46 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.18 and a 200 day moving average of $409.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

