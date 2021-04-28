Eagle Health Investments LP Raises Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up about 3.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 3,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $473,476.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $158,962.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,346.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 926,470 shares of company stock worth $42,190,759. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.