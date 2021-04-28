EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $18,305.49

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EagleX has a market cap of $18,305.49 and approximately $942.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

