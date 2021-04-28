Earnbase Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,202.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $12.91 or 0.00023634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $10,202.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

