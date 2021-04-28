Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 177,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.90.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

