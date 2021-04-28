Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.00. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 202 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $566.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

