Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 364,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
