Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 364,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

