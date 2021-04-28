Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.