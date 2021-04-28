EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.74-$5.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.70. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,214. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

