EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 6,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,214. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $157.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

