EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
EGP traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.91. 4,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $157.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
