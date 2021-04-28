Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

