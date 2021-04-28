Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.