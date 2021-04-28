Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,677. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

