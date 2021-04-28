Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $145.39. 13,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

