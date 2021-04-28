eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 134.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 294,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.