eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. eBay updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-$0.96 EPS.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

