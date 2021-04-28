eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-$0.96 EPS.

EBAY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,508,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

