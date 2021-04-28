Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 6,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Ebix’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

