Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ECHO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 140,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,434. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $827.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

