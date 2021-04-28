Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 140,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $827.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

