Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

