Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.35. 20,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,113. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Ecolab alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.54.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.