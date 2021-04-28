Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.76. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

